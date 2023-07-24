News you can trust since 1871
Vince Hill; one of the many stars to take centre stage at the Adam Smith Theatre

This last week has been overshadowed by the passing of Tony Bennett, but I also shed a tear with the news that Vince Hill had died at the age of 89.
By John Murray
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

I interviewed him backstage at Adam Smith Theatre and he was charming. Taking time to talk of his roots as a baker and coalminer before joining The Raindrops vocal group. Going solo in 1961 he made 20 albums and had a handful of Top 20 singles like Look Around (And You’ll Find Me There) & Roses Of Picardy. He was best known though for Edelweiss (from The Sound Of Music) which stayed 17 weeks on the chart peaking at number two.

This week we also saw the announcement of the gala re-opening of the newly refurbished Adam Smith on September 23. It will certainly be a spectacular with surprises promised and a superb variety of acts in a show worthy of opening any palace of varieties.

The show will be hosted by panto villain and BBC radio personality, Grant Stott, who these days can be seen on the River City TV series. He has made a few appearances on stage here though with his Canned Laughter show with Andy Gray and Allan Stewart in 2016, his solo show Tales From Behind The Mic in 2017 then hosting Raith Rovers Hall Of Fame sold out show in 2018.

John Murray backstage at the Adam Smith Theatre with Vince Hill (Pic: John Murray)
The theatre certainly hosted some credible line-ups over the years, and I did get a chance to interview some visiting stars for radio and press during their stay. Generally, the shows would last up to a week with a matinee on Saturday.

Impressionist Roger Kitter was one and had the leave the show for a day to appear on Top Of The Pops as ‘The Brat’ as his single Chalk Dust made the Top 20. Roger, who died in 2015 was in a bill at Adam Smith that starred Cilla Black no less. Acts as diverse as Bob Monkhouse, Sir Patrick Moore, Rick Wakeman, Des O’Connor, George Fame, Frankie Vaughn, Tommy Cooper, the Bachelors and the since disgraced Rolf Harris all starred on the Kirkcaldy boards.

