Whitney Houston: Queen of The Night tribute comes to Alhambra Theatre

The music of the legendary Whitney Houston is set to ring out from the stage of the Ahamba Theatre in Dunfermline.

Queen Of The Night is a tribute to the great singer, and it takes place on Friday, June 27. Ticket details here https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/queen-of-the-night-a-tribute-to-whitney-houston/

It stars Adenike Adewale, and features the singer’s musical with a full live band. The show features all the hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, and The Greatest Love Of All.

Queen Of The Night also marks its celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, with more than 100 shows scheduled across the UK and internationally.

Queen Of The Night, a tribute to Whitney Houston is coming to the Alhambra Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Adenike started singing in choirs and school productions and applied to The Voice in 2021 where she got through to the blind auditions and was selected for Team Will.I.Am, going on to reach the battle stages.

On her role on stage bringing Houston’s classic songs to life, she said: “It very much has an interactive feel. I love that it’s one of those shows where the audience feels very much part of it. The band plays a huge role. We have guitar, bass, saxophone, percussion, drummer and piano, two backing dancers and singers who are constantly on stage, and a featured vocalist who has a huge role too.

The show includes the powerhouse hits, the RnB feels, it hits all the Whitney spots, and it’s two-and-a-half hours of songs to celebrate her life. In between we take people through her life with the chat. That’s what makes it different as a ‘tribute’ show as such, in that I’m not being Whitney, not acting as her, not until the music kicks in and my voice starts.

“As soon as the music starts it’s a faithful Whitney performance, but between times we are sharing that story. At the end of the show, there’s Greatest Love Of All, and there are certain vocal gymnastics and fireworks I get to pull out which really get the crowd going, while the lyrics are just beautiful.”