Win a night at the Wizard Of Oz panto at the Alhambra & seats in the Royal Box

Enjoy a night at the panto - and watch the show from a royal box! That’s the prize on offer to one family in this great competition.

The Alhambra Theatre is opening the doors to its VIP seats to see The Wizard Of Oz on Thursday, December 28,.

The panto begins a three-week run on Thursday, December 7, and it promises to provide a night of magical entertainment as it brings the yellow brick road to the famous Fife stage.

Produced in-house by the Alhambra Theatre Trust, it brings the much-loved story Dorothy and Toto and their adventures to life, and wraps it in a superb traditional panto setting filled with comedy, slapstick, music, stunning sets and fantastic dance scenes.

Wizard Of Oz is at the Alhambra Theatre

The line-up includes Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith plus the Funbox duo of Kevin McLeod and Anya Scott-Rodgers with a full supporting cast.

Rehearsals have been underway this month with the finishing touches now being put to the sets, and you can see it all from the best seats in the house in this competition - you’ll get your own VIP box which offers backstage glimpses and a view across the theatre.

To win, all you have to do is answer our question and email your answer to us before the deadline. We will then pick a winner at random who will enjoy a special night at the theatre right in the middle of the Christmas holidays.

Name one of the stars of this year’s panto.