Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie: a lament to Kirkcaldy wrapped in a wonderful panto

Earwigging into conversations as people leave the theatre gives you an insight into what they thought of the show, and in the case of the Kings Theatre panto, it is one of universal approval. Brilliant, magic, fabulous and ‘can I come again tomorrow’ were just a few of the pieces of feedback on the doors as the curtain fell on Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie. There were many, many more.

It is by far the most accomplished panto staged yet at the Kings. If last year’s panto was a love letter to Kirkcaldy, this year is a lament for the Lang Toun we have lost - one with a busy industry and a bustling town centre - but how a strong sense of pride remains undiminished, together with the belief things will be better once again. It is written from the heart, and it is wonderful.

The returning cast of five perform better than ever, and the show is packed with Lang Toun reference points while still bringing all the traditional elements of panto to the fore.

The story of Beauty And The Beast is woven around a plot to crush Kirkcaldy into the ground by the evil Lady Thornybush, played by Kirsty Strachan, who is also the wee ‘wifey frae Fifey’ - two great and very different characters brought to life with great gusto.

She’s up against Dame Kitty McCrivvens, played by the irrepressible Billy Mack, and his daft sidekick Jings (Mark McDonnell) who spark off each other throughout the show, and a resolute Bella whose love story with the Laird of Kirkcaldy/beast gives Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin McKenzie a huge part of the storyline, co-authored by director Jonathon Stone and Mark, and a chance to share the spotlight, and with great confidence too.

And this is very much a team effort - one that showcases all of its cast on stage off, with Graham Scott voicing the role of Mercat the cat, while also transforming the small venue with a stunning stage set that gives it a real 3-D feel.

There’s a glorious Lang Toun version of Village People’s ‘In The Navy’ and a reflective, ultimately uplifting song about the town which brings everything together in a perfect finale. In between you’ll find many references to, and jokes about, the town’s institutions, which chime perfectly with audiences, while still appealing to any visitors.

It’s a people’s panto to adheres to, and celebrates, the great traditions of such shows, and it thoroughly merits all the positive responses as folk head into the night.

Christmas isn’t Christmas until you go to a panto - and we have a wee gem with a big heart on our very doorstep.