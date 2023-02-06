Nora Wardell’s touring adaptation of Édouard Louis’ Who Killed My Father? will offer paid employment opportunities to young people between the ages of 18-25 at each tour location - including at the production’s Fife date on Tuesday, May 9 t the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

Edinburgh-based Surrogate Productions, founded in 2019, is responsible for both the play and the scheme in which successful applicants will undertake 25 hours of work with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Given the often hard to penetrate condition of the arts, this opportunity could be wonderful for those interested in learning more about theatre, writing, performance, stage direction, marketing, comms, who don't live either in the central belt or in a major city.

Surrogate Productions are offering employment opportunities for Fifers aged between 18-25 (pic: Emily Macinnes)

“It's a fantastic - and rather rare - opportunity for those in the formative stages of life to trial and experiment with different forms of creativity, in addition to gaining vital and specific skills in various artistic, performative and informational disciplines”.

The production will open at Cumbernauld Theatre in April 2023 and tour to a further 11 venues across Scotland in May 2023, including Mull Theatre, Dumfries Theatre Royal, Byre Theatre, Traverse Theatre, MacArts, Platform Theatre, Beacon Arts Centre, Universal Arts, An Lanntair Stornoway, OneTouch Inverness, Lemon Tree Aberdeen.