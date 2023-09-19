News you can trust since 1871
Young members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre busy rehearsing for gala performance and new production

Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are excited as they prepare to take to the stage this weekend for the re-opening of the Adam Smith Theatre.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre at rehearsals with choreographer Sophie Penman ahead of the re-opening gala performance at the Adam Smith Theatre. (pic: KYMT)Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre at rehearsals with choreographer Sophie Penman ahead of the re-opening gala performance at the Adam Smith Theatre. (pic: KYMT)
The group have been busy rehearsing with choreographer Sophie Penman, ahead of the Lights On: Grand Opening gala performance at the Bennochy Road venue on Saturday, September 23. It will be their first performance on the theatre’s stage since it closed three years ago.

Following the success of their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which took place in The Old Kirk back in February, KYMT are also starting rehearsals for their 2024 production of Sister Act.

John Urqhart, the group’s long-standing director, said: “We are delighted to be performing Sister Act as our first production on returning to the Adam Smith Theatre. We are looking forward to February 2024 when the fun of Sister Act can be enjoyed by cast and audiences alike.”

The group rehearses in St Bryce Church in Kirkcaldy on a Tuesday night from 7pm to 9.15pm. New members of secondary school age are welcome.

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or got www.kirkcaldyyouthmusictheatre.co.uk