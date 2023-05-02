Youngsters from seven Fife schools preparing for regional finals of Glee Challenge

The regional finals take place at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline this weekend.

Talented youngsters from seven Fife schools will take to the stage at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, May 5 for the latest round of the competition. The schools made it through to the regional finals after enjoying success at the Fife sectionals in March.

Those taking part in the finals next week are sectional winners Valley Primary, Kirkcaldy and St Margaret RC Primary, Dunfermline. They will be joined by qualifiers Castlehill Primary, Cupar; Commercial Primary, Dunfermline; Ladybank Primary, Kelty Primary and Tulliallan Primary. The winners from the regional finals will go on to compete against schools from across Scotland in the national final at Dundee’s Caird Hall in June. Scotland’s top boy band Just The Brave will also be performing for those gathered at the Alhambra for Saturday’s event.

