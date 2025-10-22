“There’s been a murder...” and It's a Sell-Out

The infamous phrase from the Taggart TV series “there’s been a murder ...” is an apt way of describing the Without Compromise Theatre’s most recent work, Derby Day. It is being performed in the Leslie Town Hall on Saturday 8th November at 7.30pm.

Set in Fife, it’s football’s Edinburgh derby day where Hearts and Hibs are facing off against each other, Two friends settle down to watch the game on TV, but their conversation soon turns to the recent death of a friend and the stuttering police investigation. Who knows what? What have they told the police?

What emerges is a series of dark secrets and the reopening of buried past wounds, which push relationships to the limit. It combines stark issues like sexual abuse and the unbroken cycle of violence in Scottish communities with dark humour. The Scotsman’s review of its Edinburgh Festival Fringe performance this year stated that it “keeps the audience on tenterhooks”.

Derby Day is the second major work by Fifer Michael Johnson who hails from Leslie. Michael views their Town Hall performance as a kind of homecoming following a successful run with Derby Day at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“When I co-founded Without Compromise in 2024” said Michael, “I did not foresee how far we’d come as a group in such a short space of time. Or the awards we have received for our work. It's been an amazing few years”.

“It’s also great to come and play and have my work shown in my hometown. Last year we had amazing local support for our performance of Wish You Were Here at the Town Hall. At the time, it was the fastest selling out show at the venue. It's repeating itself again this year as we've once again sold out. We are absolutely blown away by the local reaction to our shows. It's amazing".

Michael added “Due to the nature of the themes raised by the performance, the show carries an age suitability of 16+. We’ll also be seeking donations towards the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre who we partnered with for our Derby Day Fringe shows earlier this year.”

Michael is currently working on two new pieces of work. One is interesting drama students from Napier University as a possible performance piece for them at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2026. He is also hopeful that Without Comprise Theatre will perform their own new show for the third year in a row at the Fringe in 2026. So if you've missed out on tickets this year, make sure you get them early for next year, particularly if it comes to the Town Hall!

Derby Day is an excellent addition to the varied shows making up the Town Hall’s programme for the remainder of 2025. It's local theatre well worthy of supporting.

Since this interview, the Town Hall have announced that an additional 10 tickets have been released. They are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/leslietownhall or from the Town Hall box office. Grab them fast. When they are gone, they are gone!