Thirty years of dance in Kirkcaldy

This week Ranch Dance Fife celebrated 30 years of Line Dancing in Kirkcaldy with a class party and buffet.

Founded by award winning choreographer Lorraine Brown 30 years ago, originally teaching in Lochgelly, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, she has been holding weekly classes ever since.

Ranch Dance Fife group only took a break from classes during lockdown when their regular Kirkcaldy hall became a Covid Centre. Not to be deterred, Lorraine set up dances classes by Zoom and gave pupils a chance to dance and socialise online. This was a lifeline for some of the pupils who lived alone.

This week, in their current premises at the Salvation Army Community Hall in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, dancers old and new came together to celebrate with some dancing and reminiscences.

With a full house the ladies of all ages enjoyed some classic line dances and a few of the current favourites. During the evening the guests enjoyed a buffet with a special birthday cake made especially by Ann Gibson, who was one of the original members.

Lorraine said: "Line dancing has always been popular but there has been a resurgence due to pop artists working on collaborations with country stars and stars like Beyonce releasing a county hit."

A new audience has warmed to the joys of Line Dancing which covers all kinds of music and a joyous gathering for all ages. There are several Line Dance classes in Fife and Lorraine teaches in Kirkcaldy on a Monday evening with Beginner class at 6pm and Improver class at 7pm.

Until lockdown Lorraine held regular monthly social events, Charity events and workshops with international guest choreographers, and in recent years has seen a demand at Hen Parties as a feature or in the clubs and corporate events as alternative dance teaching.

The annual Pink Party each October additionally has games and raffles with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now and after a break is back in October 2025 in Pathhead Church Hall on Friday, October 10, from 7-10pm. Full details on Ranch Dance Fife Facebook page.