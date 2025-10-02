Top Hat gets top marks in Edinburgh

A taste of 1930’s Hollywood glamour can be seen in Edinburgh this week with the limited run of Top Hat, the Musical celebrates the great music of Irving Berlin with sparkling sets, costumes and some dazzling dance and tap on the live stage.

No pressure then for the touring cast producing on stage for the first time in ten years as this comprehensive tour takes them all over the UK returning to Scotland to King’s Theatre Glasgow next February then His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen in March and finishing in Southampton Mayflower Theatre in May 2026.

Produced by Chichester Festival Theatre and opening last September, this week sees the launch of the new phase of the tour. Written for the stage in 2011 it was based on the classic 1935 movie with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. After an initial tour they moved to the Aldwych theatre in the West End, winning an Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Irving Berlin’s Top Hat the Musical story surrounds Broadway dancer Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) coming to London for a show and falling for model Dale Tremont played by Amara Okereke. She mistakes him for producer Horace (James Hume) and meanwhile her own admirer is chasing her to feature his new collection in Venice. The story is not smooth but some timeless songs like Cheek To Cheek, Let’s Face The Music And Dance, Isn’t It A Lovely Day, I’m Putting All My Eggs In One Basket, and Puttin’ On The Ritz pepper the show throughout. Newly choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Olivier award winner Kathleen Marshall, she is director as well drawing from her twenty Broadway productions for the stage. Add that pedigree to Yvonne Milnes and Peter McKintosh on costume design and Chris Walker orchestrating and arranging the music you can imagine the team behind a show like this has high expectations but the first thing we notice is the inventive stage set by Michael McIntosh. Wide and expansive for bug ensemble dance numbers it features a turntable to change sets while the cast move in tables, chairs and sofa in front to give dimension. So that revolve will become a bar, a bedroom or a hotel reception, very clever and wait, is that a step all the way along?

Amara Okereke and Phillip Attmore star in Top Hat

That aside the show bursts in to live with Putting On The Ritz and the first opportunity to see the talents of Phillip Attmore, resembling a young Gary Wilmot, display his energetic dance and particularly in tap, so rarely seen in large productions. Petite Amara Okereke is his dance partner, and they sweep the stage with signature moves while her solo vocals later command attention. When they all join together progressively in full top hat & tails turning in step it is indeed a special moment. James Hume as Horace is a convincing henpecked husband adding to the comedy element of the brilliant James Clyde as his butler Bates. Adding an over-the-top Sally AnnTriplett as the wife (Madge) and the exaggerated flamboyant Alberto (Alex Gibson-Giorgio), I half expected an appearance from Brian Rix as the setting and costumes were classic farce. The music was faultless though from an impressive eleven-piece orchestra conducted by Stephen Ridley completing a glamourous night out.

Top Hat at Edinburgh Playhouse until October 4th

Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/top-hat/edinburgh-playhouse/