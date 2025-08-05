Top Spot for Cupar Gardens

Eight garden competitions that form part of the wider Cupar Flower Show were judged by Andy Kydd, a former flower show committee member and retired horticultural lecturer from SRUC Elmwood.

The masses of flowers in every colour of the rainbow and more, coupled with the fruit and vegetables which would grace any table not to mention the wildlife sanctuaries, it is amazing the jewels to be found in the gardens of Cupar and beyond.

Andy commented, “The excellent weather over the past few months have ensured a plethora of quality plants and the gardens are looking at their best. Between this and the record number of entries made it very difficult to judge. Competitors are clearly proud of their gardens and get a great deal of satisfaction pottering about creating that "wow factor" for the enjoyment of themselves and neighbours. Congratulations to all entrants; they are all winners and hopefully they will continue to brighten up our environment through their love of gardening and be joined by others in future years.”

Les Wheelans, President of the Cupar Flower Show commented that “The standard of this year’s garden competition was exceptional. It was encouraging to see new exhibitors putting their gardens forward, which catapulted the entries to record levels in every class.

He continued “we see a lot of beautiful gardens in and around the Cupar area and know that people take pride in their gardens, but they don’t consider entering them or the produce grown in them into the flower show. One such competitor, Tim Lockerbie of Cupar, who entered his garden for the first time came away with two trophies – so you see, it can be done!”

Full garden competition results:

CUPAR FLOWER SHOW SHIELD - Best vegetable plot/vegetable garden/allotment in Cupar - 1 Les Wheelans; 2 Linda Jeffrey; 3 Elmwood Class 24/25

THOMAS MASON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Best flower garden in Cupar - 1 Angus Lumsden; 2 Tim Lockerbie; 3 Tom Barnes

DAVID R SHEPHERD THROPHY - Best Flower garden within 10-mile radius of Cupar - 1 George Ronaldson, Ladybank; 2 Raymond & Margaret Hoggan, Ladybank; 3 Anita Cowan, Stratheden

THE FIFE HERALD & JOURNAL PERPETUAL TROPHY - Best overall garden in Cupar - 1 Tim Lockerbie; 2 Les Wheelans; 3 Jo Boggan

THE COCHRANE OF CULTS CHALLENGE TROPHY - Best Cottage Garden in Cupar and within 10-mile radius – 1 Tim Lockerbie, Cupar; 2 Les Wheelans, Cupar; 3 Susanne Westland, Guardbridge

FAMILY TREE TROPHY - Best Wildlife Friendly Garden in Cupar and within 10-mile radius – 1 Susanne Westland, Guardbridge; 2 Tim Lockerbie, Cupar; 3 Jenny Fusaro, Cupar

LAIRD & SMITH TROPHY (SPENCER) - Best Landscape Garden in Cupar and within 10-mile radius – 1 Raymond & Margaret Hoggan, Ladybank; 2 Tim Lockerbie, Cupar; 3 George Ronaldson, Ladybank

HUTCHESON TROPHY - Best Hanging Basket, Window, Fence or Patio ornament - 1 Jennifer Campbell & Evelyn Ritchie, Cupar; 2 Angus Lumsden, Cupar; 3 Tim Lockerbie, Cupar.

Andy Kydd also judged the Schools and Youth Groups Gardening Competitions before they broke for the holidays in June and saw a "very high standard of entries for this years’ school garden and pallet gardens. It was highly encouraging to see how this fitted into the teaching curriculum at each of the schools and to see the pupils' enthusiasm when talking through their themes and how they were each involved”.

The school gardens results:

1st - St Columba's RC Primary School

2nd Bell Baxter DAS (Enhanced Support)

3rd - YMCA/YWCA Cupar

Highly commended - Westfield Family Nurture Centre

The pallet garden results:

1st - Westfield Family Nurture Centre

2nd - Dunbog Primary School #1 (Olive Thompson)

3rd - Ceres Primary School

Highly commended - Dunbog Primary School #2 (Harry Goodfellow)

Commended - Dunbog Primary School #3 (Tilly Bibby) & #4 (Lucy Thomson)

Photos from the garden and schools’ competitions will be on display at the Cupar Flower Show on Saturday, 16th August, in the Corn Exchange, Cupar from 11.30am.

Gardening enthusiasts should consider entering their cut flowers, fruit and vegetables into the show as it will be perfect timing for exhibiting.

There are over two hundred classes on offer at this year’s Cupar Flower Show, including baking, needlework, wine, photography, floral art, fruit & herbs and jams. So why not raid the vegetable patch, grab some tomatoes from the greenhouse, or crank up the oven to make some light’n’fluffy scones or gooey-middled meringues.

New exhibitors are most welcome – just come along to the Corn Exchange on Friday 15th August between 12noon and 9.45pm to stage your exhibits. Take a leap of faith and don’t be shy…join this friendly community show.

The full list of classes available to enter, along with hints and tips for showing, is available from https://cuparflowershow.co.uk/

The Flower Show committee offers its congratulations to all the winners. Trophies and prizemoney will be presented at the Annual Flower & Craft Show on 16th August at 3.30pm.

For more details contact Natalie Lighten on [email protected] (07860 908666) or visit the show website – www.cuparflowershow.co.uk