TV astronomer Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show heading to Kirkcaldy

Celebrated science broadcaster, astronomer and author Mark Thompson is bringing his award-winning Spectacular Science Show to Kirkcaldy's Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, October 11.

Named ‘best kids show’ at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mark's Spectacular Science Show is visiting Kirkcaldy at the start of a 10th anniversary tour, in which Mark will bring his favourite experiments to families across the UK this Autumn.

You think science is boring? Think again - this is science like you have never seen it before. Designed for children and adults alike, Mark’s Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies!

Mark is known for his tireless enthusiasm for making science accessible, through numerous TV, radio, podcast and theatre appearances, and books. He has lectured at the Royal Astronomical Society, The Royal Institution, and the Norwich Science Festival to name a few.

His most recent book, 101 Facts You Didn’t Know About Space, often tops the ‘astronomy lists’ both here in the UK and Canada. This year, Mark launches his new podcast Cosmic Commerce where he investigates all aspects of the space sector from tourism to innovation and security to safety.

To book tickets for the Kirkcaldy date of Mark’s Spectacular Science Show, visit www.onfife.com/event/mark-thompsons-spectacular-science-show-ak03