UK premiere for Dunfermline Choral Union
Traditionally a showcase for the best contemporary choral music, this year's concert programme includes the UK premiere of Elaine Hagenberg's sublime work “Illuminare”.
With her work performed around the world Hagenberg is celebrated as one of today's leading choral composers, and “Illuminare” is her first extended work.
Comprising five movements for chorus and orchestra, the beautiful melodies and lush harmonies take the listener through a joyous and uplifting journey from beauty through darkness and confusion to final peace and light. Also in the programme is Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo's “Sunrise Mass”, which has similar themes of hope and optimism in times of struggle; it's cinematic feel with soaring harmonies and gorgeous layering of voices and instruments is both dramatic and emotional.
DCU are one of the largest and most accomplished choirs in the country and together with an accompanying orchestra will be conducted by nationally and internationally renowned Musical Director Mandy Miller.
After a hugely successful 150th celebratory season in 2023-24 and two sold out Christmas concerts DCU expect to welcome a large crowd to their spring concert. Tickets are available now from dunfermlinechoralunion.co.uk or from choir members.