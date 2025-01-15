Valentine’s Swing jazz evening in Leslie
This marvellous swing jazz band sprinkle a little Valentine’s sparkle on Saturday, February 8 at the Leslie Town Hall, as they make their way through songs made famous by some of the best performers that graced the golden era of the Las Vegas stage as well as turning their hand to more contemporary music performing swing jazz covers versions of popular pop songs.
Singer Tony Delicata told us that they are all very excited to be bringing their Cabaret styled show to the marvellous, recently refurbished Leslie Town Hall.
He said: "No matter where we perform, our audiences both young and old, love getting up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing especially when it comes to the Las Vegas golden era classics."
Being of Italian descent, Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and so ‘That’s Amore, An Evening in Roma’ and others always find their way into the set somewhere. He went on to say: "We are delighted to be appearing at the Leslie Town Hall for the first time this February for hopefully a Valentine’s show to remember.
"No matter where we play, our audiences are always up for a party and are just fabulously boisterous, getting involved with us singing and dancing along’. In fact, we always try to leave space somewhere in the room for the spontaneous dancers."
The band: Tudor Morris – bass guitar, Gordon Murch – piano, Nicola Kendall – drums, Kenny Thomson – saxophone, and band leader Tony Delicata on vocals.
La Dolce Vita Swing Collective at Leslie Town Hall, Leslie on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm
Ticket price £20 - includes a Valentine’s buffet
Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whatson?q=LESLIE%20town%20hall