Voluneers needed!

The FHR has lots of projects on the go and always needs more volunteers. Whatever your skills or area of interest, we will be able to use your talents. The list of roles is extensive and covers everything from driving locos to maintenance and from train guard to visitor engagement. Help is also needed with catering, bookshop, museum and general duties. If you, or anyone you know, would like to learn more about volunteering with the FHR you are invited to attend one of two awareness sessions being held at Kirkland Yard on Sat 18 May 2024. You will receive a warm welcome, be given a briefing on the FHR, followed by a tour of our set-up at Kirkland Sidings and a train ride. So we have numbers for catering, please contact [email protected] to book a place.