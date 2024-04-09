Voluneers needed!

The Fife Heritage Railway is holding a recruitment event for potential volunteers on Saturday 18 May 2024 at its Kirkland Sidings site in Leven. Two sessions are planned, one in the morning (starting 10.30am) and one in the afternoon (starting at 1.30pm). Each session will last approx. 2hrs. Why not come along and find out more about volunteering with the FHR.
By Graham MeacherContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The FHR has lots of projects on the go and always needs more volunteers. Whatever your skills or area of interest, we will be able to use your talents. The list of roles is extensive and covers everything from driving locos to maintenance and from train guard to visitor engagement. Help is also needed with catering, bookshop, museum and general duties. If you, or anyone you know, would like to learn more about volunteering with the FHR you are invited to attend one of two awareness sessions being held at Kirkland Yard on Sat 18 May 2024. You will receive a warm welcome, be given a briefing on the FHR, followed by a tour of our set-up at Kirkland Sidings and a train ride. So we have numbers for catering, please contact [email protected] to book a place.