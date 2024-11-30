What could be more festive than a brass band at Christmas?

Join Dysart Colliery Silver Bands on Saturday, December 8, for an evening of festive music making showcasing both the senior band conducted by Robert Fraser and the Development community band under the baton of Clare Letham.

The concert at St Bryce Kirk starts at 7pm.

Tickets can be reserved by contacting [email protected] or purchased at the door on the evening of the concert.

Adults £10, Concessions £7 and primary kids go free. The band would love to see you there!