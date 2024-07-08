Widely acclaimed Roy Orbison Story comes to The Adam Smith Theatre
Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…
So don’t miss one of the biggest nights of the year as this exceptionally talented cast recreate the magic of Roy Orbison and his many friends, on September 7.
Praise for the show includes “Spine-tingling” What’s good to do. “Unbelievable and effortless” Ipswich star “Incredible” Northwest End “There are tributes and then there is Barry Steele” The Surrey Mirror “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage
For ticket details see https://bit.ly/BARRYSTEELEADAMSMITH
