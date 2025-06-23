Young golfers to the 'fore' at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

To help youngsters get into the game of golf this summer, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has teamed up with Logan Kelly, the Assistant PGA Professional at Kinghorn Golf Club, which is run by the Fife Golf Trust, to introduce Junior golf classes at the Park, which will take place every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm, starting on July 9.

Costing only £5 per session, all age appropriate equipment – plastic clubs and foam golf balls – will be provided, making these sessions perfect for young children who are complete beginners.

In a safe and relaxed environment, children will be able to practice swings and putts, supervised by Logan who is studying golf at university.

“No experience in golf is needed at all for these fun sessions,” said Logan, who works for Condren Golf.

Logan is pictured at the Club

“Just turn up and have fun. I am really pleased to have teamed up with Pettycur Bay Holiday Park on this worthwhile initiative. They have the space needed, and are known throughout the area for being so popular with families. The staff are amazing, and everyone receives a warm welcome.”

“Spaces for the weekly classes are limited, of course, as this is sure to be very popular over the Summer Holidays,” added Logan. “Interested parents are advised to contact me on 07359 007045, to book a spot for their child.”

“We are delighted to team up with Logan on these golf sessions,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. “What a great idea to get children into golf over the summer. We are very fortunate to have our Holiday Park situated in this incredible part of Fife, which has so many beautiful local courses right on our doorstep. Who knows, some of the children coming along to these sessions could end up being tomorrow's professional golfers!

"These sessions are bound to be popular so anybody interested for their child, please get in touch with him as soon as possible, to avoid disappointment.”

“We look forward to welcoming the young golfers to the Park!” said Janet.