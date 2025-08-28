Young local band definition’s single launch at the windsor

Young Fife based band definition are releasing their brand new single ‘this kinda feeling’ on the 12th of September and to celebrate this they will be doing a single launch gig at the Windsor hotel in Kirkcaldy. This event is brought to you by over the bridge events. On the night definition will be supported by two other fantastic bands, ‘voodoo pilots’ and ‘burn the maps’. The boys in definition (ages 15 and 17) cannot wait for this gig and are so excited to show their new song to everyone. Tickets are available via tickets Scotland of on the door on the night !

After recently winning the kidz rock battle of the bands definition have not stopped also opening the main stage at silverburn festival before recording their new single. The band hopes to see you there for a great night of live music!