Young swans take flight: Youth Ballet Scotland to perform Swan Lake at Carnegie Hall

When the curtains rise on 1st and 2nd November 2025, Carnegie Hall will be graced with the elegance and drama of Swan Lake, brought to life by Youth Ballet Scotland. Known for its commitment to nurturing young dancers, the company is set to fill the stage with soaring leaps, fluttering tutus, and the timeless tale of Odette, the enchanted swan princess.

Based in West Fife, Youth Ballet Scotland is a vibrant ballet company offering high-quality training for children and teens aged 2.5 to 18, from first-time dancers to those preparing for advanced performance opportunities. In addition to its home base in Fife, the company also offers classes in the Highlands, helping to make quality ballet education more accessible across Scotland.

Whether each dancer dreams of dancing on international stages or simply wants to explore the art of ballet in a supportive environment, Youth Ballet Scotland provides a nurturing space for every young ballet dancer. The school combines excellent technical instruction with a strong emphasis on creativity, confidence, and the joy of movement.

For many of the students, performing Swan Lake at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall will be the highlight of their young dance careers. It marks the culmination of months of rehearsal and years of dedication to their craft. With Tchaikovsky’s stirring score as their backdrop, these young dancers will take audiences on an emotional journey filled with elegance, heart, and just a touch of swan-like magic.

If you have a budding ballerina or a curious beginner at home, Youth Ballet Scotland is now enrolling for the 2026 season, with classes available for all experience levels. Full class listings and enrolment information can be found at www.youthballetscotland.com.

And for those eager to witness the magic unfold, tickets for Swan Lake are on sale now from the Carnegie Hall box office. With two unforgettable performances on the 1st and 2nd of November, this is a chance to see Scotland’s rising stars shine on one of Scotland’s most prestigious stages.