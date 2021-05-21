10-tonne flare to cut noise and vibration lowered into place at Mossmorran

A new elevated flare tip designed to reduce noise and vibration has been safely lowered into place at Fife Ethylene Plant.

The 10-tonne tip, measuring 3.6m in diameter, was carefully manoeuvred onto the top of its new, locally-made riser on Thursday,, and is now undergoing final installation.

It is the latest milestone in a huge programme of inspection, cleaning, overhauling and replacement being delivered in the plant’s £140m upgrade project.

The old flare tip was removed last week, and preparation work for the new one carried out on the ground before the big lift by a 750 tonne crane to put it in its new home.

The new elevated flare tip is designed to reduce the amount of noise and vibration that has previously been highlighted by residents when the plant was using its flare. It uses Best Available Technology to ensure a clean flame but with the need for the addition of less steam – the main source of noise and vibration identified by engineers.

As well as the installation of the elevated flare tip, work to prepare the infrastructure required for the new Enclosed Ground Flare (EGF), which is scheduled to be installed and operational by the end of next year, is also being carried out.

Other major processing units - including the distillation towers, chill train and the Process Gas Compressor (PGC) - are also undergoing a comprehensive programme of works.

