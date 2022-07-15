109 new homes set to go on market in Glenrothes development

Leven Mill consists of 109 new homes from Miller Homes.

The plots go on the market from Saturday (July 16).

Building work due to begin imminently, with a four-bedroom Greenwood show home due to launch in 2023.

How the new Miller Homes estate in Glenrothes could look

The development includes two, three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes, with a selection of detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes available.

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director for Miller Homes, said: “Following the success of our sell-out Fife development, Lapwing Brae, we are pleased to be announcing our Leven Mill development.

“We’ve seen high demand for quality new-build homes in Fife, with the area proving popular with couples, young professionals, and growing families alike.

“Leven Mill marks our second new development launch in Fife this year, following Victoria Wynd in Kirkcaldy, which launched in June.

“The location makes it extremely desirable.”

Leven Mill is being sold from First for Homes estate agents in Glenrothes.