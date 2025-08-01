11 Fife businesses reach final of the Spice Awards 2025

Eleven Fife businesses have been shortlisted for the hottest awards in the Scottish food industry calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been named as finalists in the Spice Awards 2025 – recognising the very best of Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Nepalese cuisine.

In the last seven years, the awards have gone from focusing mainly on Indian food to honouring dishes, chefs, restaurants and takeaways representing more of Asia’s cultures and cuisines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunfermline’s Noble Cuisine is in the running for two awards – Best Chinese Takeaway; Best Chinese Restaurant.

Spice Awards director Warren Paul and award ceremony host Des Clarke. (Pic: contributed)

Pommy’s World Buffet in Kirkcaldy and Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath are on the shortlist for Best Buffet Restaurant.

Both the Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy branches of Koku Shi have made the finals in the Best Japanese Restaurant category.

Amritsar Tandoori in Kirkcaldy is up for Best Customer Service, while Taste of India in Dunfermline is up for Best Indian Takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local businesses on the shortlist for Best Indian Restaurant (Central) are Apricot Restaurant, Dunfermline; Taste of India, Dunfermline and Taste of India, Rosyth.

While on the Best Indian Restaurant (East) shortlist are Amritsar Tandoori, Kirkcaldy; Handi Restaurant, Glenrothes; Jahangir Tandoori, St Andrews and Shimla Palace, Cowdenbeath.

This year’s winners will be announced at the ceremony in Glasgow on September 1 hosted by comedian Des Clarke.

Having reached the shortlist after being voted for by members of the public, the winners will be decided following a visit from a panel of judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the night, a live cook off event will determine the winner of the Curry Championship.

Noble Cuisine in Dunfermline will be competing in the cook off in its third award bid of the night.

Warren Paul, awards director, said: “We are incredibly proud of the passion the Spice Awards inspire across the whole of Scotland – the number of entries and votes this year was crazy, way beyond expectations.

“It’s really rewarding to see how the appreciation for what we are trying to do in shining a light on these wonderful cuisines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These awards are growing every year and different ideas, cultures and talents are being recognised from across the Asian continent, as we celebrate the massive impact on Scotland.

“Thank you to everyone who has nominated or voted and good luck to all our finalists – this is already a big achievement as the volume of entries was staggering.

“The voting element has now concluded and our expert judging panel will get to work on each and every finalist to ensure our awards are always the recommendation and guide the public can really trust.

“This truly is a celebration of some of the best food on the planet – we are very lucky to have such a rich and diverse culture in Scotland’s hospitality scene.”