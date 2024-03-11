120 self storage containers earmarked for empty site in Kirkcaldy as business looks to expand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keepsafe Self Storage has submitted a planning application to develop an empty site on the corner of Hendry Road and Hayfield Industrial Estate. A subsidiary of Perth based Castlecroft Group, it specialises in external self storage units for both business and personal customers, and is eyeing up a move to the Lang Toun after successful launches in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline.

Keepsafe was the first to pioneer “drive up” - the ability to obtain vehicular access to your storage unit thereby allowing easy loading and unloading. The proposed development would include 127 storage containers, plus an office and parking, all within a secured perimeter.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “An increase in demand, particularly over the last 10 years, for self storage has seen the company grow given the nature of service it provides. The site layout and product Keepsafe over means that customers have 24 hour, seven day-a-week access to their storage unit enclosed by secure fencing, security systems and lighting. This site would sit well within the existing industrial estate context and compliment the surrounding land uses.”

Keepsafe's premises in Dunfermline (Pic: Google Maps)