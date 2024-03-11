120 self storage containers earmarked for empty site in Kirkcaldy as business looks to expand

More than 120 storage containers could be placed on vacant land in Kirkcaldy if councillors approve a company’s plans to expand into town.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keepsafe Self Storage has submitted a planning application to develop an empty site on the corner of Hendry Road and Hayfield Industrial Estate. A subsidiary of Perth based Castlecroft Group, it specialises in external self storage units for both business and personal customers, and is eyeing up a move to the Lang Toun after successful launches in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline.

Keepsafe was the first to pioneer “drive up” - the ability to obtain vehicular access to your storage unit thereby allowing easy loading and unloading. The proposed development would include 127 storage containers, plus an office and parking, all within a secured perimeter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “An increase in demand, particularly over the last 10 years, for self storage has seen the company grow given the nature of service it provides. The site layout and product Keepsafe over means that customers have 24 hour, seven day-a-week access to their storage unit enclosed by secure fencing, security systems and lighting. This site would sit well within the existing industrial estate context and compliment the surrounding land uses.”

Most Popular
Keepsafe's premises in Dunfermline (Pic: Google Maps)Keepsafe's premises in Dunfermline (Pic: Google Maps)
Keepsafe's premises in Dunfermline (Pic: Google Maps)

The land has sat empty since 2002 and all buildings on it long since demolished. A new access from Hayfield Place is proposed, and the site will be covered by 24/7 CCTV. Councillors will consider the application from the company in due course.

Related topics:KirkcaldyPerthDundeeDunfermlineCouncillors