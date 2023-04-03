12,000 residents in three Fife towns connected to full fibre digital network
More than 12,000 residents and businesses across three Fife towns can now access the best type of digital connectivity available – full fibre.
GoFibre’s broadband is now live in Cardenden, Burntisland and Cupar.
Construction of the network has also begun in Newport and Tayport, opening up full fibre broadband to around 3400 additional premises
GoFibre’s expansion in Fife began last summer when construction started in Cardenden and Burntisland.
Full fibre networks are considered the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.
Neil Conaghan, chief executive officer,said: “The expansion is a significant step forward in our aim to close the digital divide across rural areas with our network already bringing transformational speeds to residents and businesses.
Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “It’s good to see operators such as GoFibre deploy solutions in rural areas of Fife, that have otherwise proven difficult to get connected.”