12,000 residents in three Fife towns connected to full fibre digital network

GoFibre's broadband is now live in Cardenden, Burntisland and Cupar.

Construction of the network has also begun in Newport and Tayport, opening up full fibre broadband to around 3400 additional premises

GoFibre’s expansion in Fife began last summer when construction started in Cardenden and Burntisland.

The three Fife towns have been added to the network (Pic: Jim Payne)

Full fibre networks are considered the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive officer,said: “The expansion is a significant step forward in our aim to close the digital divide across rural areas with our network already bringing transformational speeds to residents and businesses.

