150th Open: Golf fans visiting St Andrews are encouraged to explore more of Fife

Staff from the information centre on Market Street will be on hand to offer their expert advice and guidance to visitors on how to experience the best of Fife during championship.

A record 290,000 golf fans are expected to descend on the Home of Golf.

And VisitScotland staff at St Andrews iCentre are encouraging visitors to explore what the region has to offer, as part of their trip to Scotland.

The iCentre has already seen excitement build as a result of The Big Bag Trail, developed by Callaway Golf and St Andrews Links Trust in the run up to The Open.

Maureen Milne, one of seven visitor services advisors in St Andrews, said: “It is fantastic to feel the buzz in the town as we look forward to welcoming the world to St Andrews for this major tournament.

"We’ve already seen a lot of interest in The Big Bag Trail as a result of having one bag on display in the iCentre, and we expect this to continue as we approach July.

“We play an important part in the community here in St Andrews and we would encourage locals and visitors alike to pop in for information about local businesses and attractions. Our friendly team of experts are able to assist in any way we can and help visitors make the most of their stay in Fife and beyond.”

Visitor Services Advisor Colin McKillop said: “St Andrews is a town steeped in golf history and it is always a special time for the town when it hosts The Open and other major golf tournaments.

“I would encourage anyone who is visiting St Andrews to explore the beautiful historic town, but to also go further afield and discover some amazing things to see, do and visit in Fife.”

Here are some recommendations from St Andrew iCentre on places to enjoy across Fife:

• The village of Ceres is home of Wemyss Ware Pottery and the Fife Folk Museum where you can visit the historic weavers’ cottages and Weigh House.

• Cambo Estate features beautiful gardens and coastal walks along to Kingsbarns Golf Course.

• Crail boasts a picturesque harbour that is a mecca for artists seeking out the perfect light, where the river meets the sea. Crail Pottery is a firm favourite with visitors.

• The Cocoa Tree is a chocolate shop and café in Pittenweem where you can borrow a key to nearby St Fillans Cave, home to the 7th-century Irish missionary St Fillan.

• Kingarrock Golf Course at Hill of Tarvit offers golf with traditional hickory shafted clubs. Visitors play on the nine-hole golf course.

• Scotland’s Secret Bunker, near Anstruther, is where you descend into a Nuclear Command Centre hidden beneath a traditional farmhouse where Scotland would have been governed in a nuclear war..

• Dunfermline’s Heritage Quarter in Scotland’s newest city provides the chance for visitors to learn about Dunfermline’s ancient and modern history, heritage and culture.

• The newly-opened exhibition of the work of world-famous Fife painter Jack Vettriano at Kirkcaldy Galleries is a must visit.

• ​​​​​​Birnie & Gaddon Lochs in Collessie, restored former sand and gravel quarries, provide a peaceful place for a picnic.