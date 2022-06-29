150th Open: New TV advert aims to entice golf fans to spend a day in Cupar

The TV advert aims to encourage visitors to the Open to take a look at what Cupar has to offer.

The campaign – created by CuparNow, the town’s unique digital improvement district – has been filmed at different locations across the town during the last two months, capturing a day between sunrise and sunset, and will air for 12 weeks through the summer.

CuparNow chair Andrew Thomson said: "Our remit is to support the 421 businesses and organisations whose contributions enable the work that CuparNow delivers.

“A huge amount is achieved through the digital channels that are managed on a day-to-day basis, including support for all manner of community events, projects and initiatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our steering group – predominantly made up of business owners and managers in the town – took the decision to look at how we can spread Cupar's message more widely."

Destination66, the company that delivers CuparNow, appointed Fife-based Granite Creative Productions to help make the commercial.

Simon Baldwin, of Destination66, said: "We have worked with the company before on small video projects – for CuparNow and other clients – and we knew they'd 'get' what the town is all about.

"TV commercials are a significant investment. We secured matched funding that has doubled the STV airtime and also secured an uplift with the commercial being added to the STV Player – STV's streaming service – that has more than 700,000 browsers each month, right across Scotland."

There are many shops to explore in Cupar town centre and beyond.

The 30-second commercial invites viewers to "spend a day in Cupar & Country" – to discover the town's heritage, family fun, local produce, food & drink and shopping.

Simon said: "The town has a very small accommodation offering, so this is not about overnight stays. We wanted to give a glimpse of what could be discovered and enjoyed on a day trip."

On the commercial, Andrew added: "No business names or brands are featured – deliberately – simply a flavour of the town to tempt people to discover Cupar & Country.

"The TV campaign is an exciting step and will put the town front and centre as a destination to be explored and enjoyed in what promises to be an exceptionally busy summer for Cupar and our area."

There's plenty of history and heritage to explore in the market town.

CuparNow's TV campaign runs on STV's Dundee region from Friday, July 1, and the video will also be used on social media campaigns through the same period.

The advert can also be viewed on the CuparNow YouTube channel.

There's a wide choice of food and drink for visitors to enjoy.