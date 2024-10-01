Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Fife chippies have reached the finals of the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

The final shortlist for the awards were released this week and it features 17 eateries from across the Kingdom.

Anstruther is well represented with four of the finalists hailing from the town.

The Wee Chippy is up for four awards – Best Fish Tea, Best Fish Supper (East), Best Fish Fryer and Best Dine In Restaurant.

While along the road, Anstruther Fish Bar has been shortlisted for three – Best Fish Supper (East), Best Chip Shop (East) and Best Dine In Restaurant. Fish & Chips on The Waterfront is also up for three – Best Fish Supper (East), Best Chip Shop (East) and Best Customer Service.

There’s three on the cards for Anstruther-based Fish and Frites, which has made the shortlist for Best Mobile Fish and Chips, Best Fish Supper (East) and Best Team.

Other East Neuk chippies up for awards are Crail Fish Bar – Best Fish Supper (East), Best Chip Shop (East) and Best Menu; Murray’s Chippy – Best Mobile Fish & Chips; and Chip Ahoy at the Larachmhor in Pittenweem – Best Chip Shop (East).

In St Andrews, Cromars is on the shortlist for Best Fish Supper (East) and Best Dine In Restaurant, while the Tailend is up for Best Customer Service and Best Dine In Restaurant.

Others across the Kingdom looking for a win this year are: Best Pizza – Maurizios Inverkeithing; Best Fish Supper (East) – Imrie’s Fish Bar (Leven), Leven Fish Bar, Paul’s Fish and Chicken Bar (Kirkcaldy), The Fifie (Newport on Tay); Best Fish Fryer – Zak’s Fish Bar (Ballingry); Best Chip Shop (East) – Gennaro’s Fish Bar (Dunfermline), Golden Chip (Dunfermline), Leven Fish Bar, Maurizios Inverkeithing, Paul’s Fish and Chicken Bar; Best Customer Service – Gennaro’s Fish Bar (Dunfermline), Imrie’s Fish Bar (Leven), The Fifie (Newport on Tay); Best Team – Leven Fish Bar, Zak’s Fish Bar (Ballingry).

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 11, 2024.