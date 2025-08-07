20 Fife businesses hope to taste success at Food Awards Scotland 2025

Twenty Fife eateries hope to take home top titles at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Oceanic Awards, the event has been a celebration of Scotland’s top culinary hotspots for over a decade, shining a spotlight on the dedication, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of restaurant owners and teams across the country.

Among the Kingdom’s businesses on the shortlist this year are Sands, A Place by the Sea (Aberdour) and Merchants House Cafe (Kirkcaldy) in the Cafe/Bistro of the Year category; Horizons Restaurant at The Bay Hotel (Kinghorn) for the Hotel Restaurant of the Year award and The Nibble Nook (Kirkcaldy) for Caterer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy takeaways Relish It and Jonaldo’s Kebab House are both up for Takeaway of the Year.

Businesses from across Fife are among the finalists at the Food Awards Scotland.

Four Fife venues have made the shortlist for the Best Fish ‘n Chips Establishment – Toby’s Fish and Chip Shop (Thornton), The Wee Chippy (Anstruther), Anstruther Fish Bar (Anstruther) and Cromars (St Andrews).

Shimla Palace Indian Restaurant in Cowdenbeath is a finalist in the Best Curry Establishment category, while Attica Greek Taverna (Dunfermline) is vying for Best Mediterranean Establishment.

Burntisland’s Novelli’s is on the shortlist for Dessert Outlet of the Year, and Burger Island running for Burger Bar of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others in the finals of the awards are Antioch (Dunfermline) for Turkish Restaurant of the Year; The Oven Pizzeria (Leven) for Best Pizza Establishment; The Forty Twa Cafe (Cowdenbeath) for Best Bistro/Diner and Noble Cuisine (Dunfermline), Panas (Rosyth) and Asian Cuisine (Cowdenbeath) for Best PAN Asian Food Establishment.

The final takes place on Monday, August 25 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.

Irfan Younis, Food Awards Scotland spokesperson, said: “This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customers.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of the entrepreneurs, employees and managers who are always ensure the best possible experience for their customers.

“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists.”