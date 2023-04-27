20 Fife venues and businesses in the running for the Scottish Hospitality Awards

The awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of those working in the hospitality industry covering everything from restaurants and bars to shopping centres, museums, tourist attractions and accommodation. The local businesses and venues will have to wait until the awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 to find out if they have been successful in the awards, which are hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the public.

Among the Kingdom’s attractions in the running for the awards are St Andrews Aquarium (best day out); Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum in Dunfermline (tourist attraction of the year); Little World of Play in Cowdenbeath (children’s play centre of the year) and Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre (shopping/entertainment complex of the year).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four Fife venues have been shortlisted for the outdoor venue of the year – The Scottish Deer Centre, Cupar; St Andrews Botanic Garden; Knockhill Racing Circuit and The Cow Shed in Crail. Lundin and Ladybank golf clubs are among those vying for the best golf club award.

Venues shortlisted in The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 - clockwise from top left, The Penny Farthing; St Andrews Botanic Gardens, The Boudingait, Cupar and The Tavern at Strathkinness.

When it comes to refreshments, Cobbies Inn in Tayport and The Keys Bar in St Andrews are both up for best bar, while The Boudingait in Cupar is competing in the pub/inn of the year (central area) category and The Penny Farthing in Kirkcaldy is in the same category for the south east area. The Doll’s House in St Andrews and The Tavern at Strathkinness in Strathkinness have been shortlisted for casual dining restaurant of year. Christies Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline is in the restaurant of the year category for the south east area.

Also hoping to win an award are Hotel Fairmont St Andrews (resort hotel of the year); Rufflets, St Andrews (romantic hotel of the year) and OYO Gothenburg Hotel in Dunfermline (hotel of the year – south east area).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An awards spokesperson said: “Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that. These awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties. There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.

"The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”