200 jobs unveiled at new contact centre in Kirkcaldy

A new contact centre in Kirkcaldy is set to create 200 jobs.

VeriCall is to open a flagship UK Contact Centre in the town, based at John Smith Business Park.

Neil Francis, international ops director, Scottish Enterprise

A recruitment drive to fill 209 jobs – all full-time and permanent posts – is under way with a pledge that every post will pay the Scottish Living Wage of £9 per hour.

The company is also poised to announce a major client ahead of its move into town.

London-based VeriCall was founded in 2017 and will move into a new base in Lomond House at the business park.

It has won a £1m Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise to secure the Lang Toun deal in the face of competition from other UK locations.

VeriCall attributes its growth to recognising that consumers increasingly want to engage with businesses via social media or direct messaging services – but also retaining the ability to speak to them by phone.

Adam Taylor, managing director, said: “I am delighted to be launching our flagship contact centre in Kirkcaldy.

“Whilst researching potential locations we were drawn to the warm and accommodating nature encountered in Fife which matches the manner in which we wish to represent our clients.”

Welcoming the news, Jamie Hepburn, Scottish Government Minister for business, fair work and skills, said: “I am delighted that VeriCall has chosen to locate its new flagship UK Contact Centre in Kirkcaldy, a major boost to the local economy.

“This £1 million grant is an example of how the Scottish Government, through Scottish Enterprise, is working to support inward investment to communities across Scotland, helping to create new jobs and attract new investment.”

He also welcomed the pledge to pay the living wage to staff, and added: “We will continue to work with VeriCall to ensure it delivers on its ambitious plans for the new centre in Fife and hope that it will attract further investment to the region.”

Fife Council was also a key player in bringing VeriCall to town.

Mr Taylor paid tribute to its input, stating: “Fife Council demonstrated a desire to cultivate innovative, technology- focused businesses to create sustainable employment opportunities for future generations.

“ This is an aim I am personally motivated to assist with.”

Neil Francis, Scottish Development International’s director of international trade and investment operations, added: “VeriCall has shown a real desire to locate its flagship contact centre in Kirkcaldy, so I am very pleased that this £1m RSA grant from Scottish Enterprise has allowed the company to lay down roots in Fife.

“Attracting inward investment to communities across Scotland remains a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“I am very hopeful the commitment demonstrated by VeriCall to Kirkcaldy will encourage other companies to look at Fife as a place to locate and grow their business. I look forward to following the progress of VeriCall with great interest.”

Gordon Mole, interim chief officer, business and employability at Fife Council, said: “It’s great news for mid Fife to have VeriCall establish its headquarters and senior management team in Kirkcaldy.

“The Scottish Government and Fife Council set up the Fife Task Force to assist the area, following local job losses.

“Part of that work involved providing ready-to-go premises in John Smith Business Park, alongside other technology firms. Close and effective partnership working with Invest In Fife, the council’s economic development property team and Opportunities Fife has allowed VeriCall to meet the very demanding client time deadlines.”