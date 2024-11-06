2024 Top 100 Women in Tourism: these Fifers were listed in the top 100

Eight Fifers have been recognised in the 2024 Top 100 Women in Tourism list.

Hilary said: "I am delighted to be on the Top 100 Women in Tourism list this year, and for so many other inspirational women from Fife to be on the list. The fact that nominations come from our peers make this even more special, and it is lovely to be recognised in this way. Tourism is a key industry in Fife and we are very lucky to work with so many inspirational businesses and people in the industry.” Linn added: This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication that drives our incredible industry forward."