2024 Top 100 Women in Tourism: these Fifers were listed in the top 100
Women in Tourism is an industry body that produces the guide every two years. The peer-nominated initiative was launched in 2018 as recognition for colleagues doing amazing things across the industry.
The list represent women working across nearly every area of the sector, including front of house, tour operators, bloggers, golf specialists, food & beverage experts, back of house, events organisers, HR professionals, destination leaders, rural trailblazers and transport operators.
Listed in 2024 were Hilary Roberts, Fife Council's lead officer for tourism, and Linn Williamson, tourism officer, plus Lynsey Herkes, golf traveller; Eilidh Macleod, OnFife; Lasma Jermacane, Cambo Estate; Gillian McClaren, Pittenweem Properties; Justina Jonikaite, The Boar's Head, and Vicki Watson, golf connoisseur
Hilary said: "I am delighted to be on the Top 100 Women in Tourism list this year, and for so many other inspirational women from Fife to be on the list. The fact that nominations come from our peers make this even more special, and it is lovely to be recognised in this way. Tourism is a key industry in Fife and we are very lucky to work with so many inspirational businesses and people in the industry.” Linn added: This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication that drives our incredible industry forward."