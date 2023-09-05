22 affordable homes handed over in phase one of St Andrews 'university village'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Working in partnership for the first time, this pioneering project at The Grange will offer much-needed affordable housing for postgraduate students and university staff, and help reduce accommodation pressures in St Andrews.

When complete, the new development will provide a mix of 61 houses and cottages flats for rent, with 14 of the properties being identified as houses of multiple occupation. The University of St Andrews will sign occupancy agreements with customers, while Kingdom will manage and maintain the homes.

Kingdom Initiatives Chair Mark Easton attended The Grange for the initial handover of homes and said, “I’m delighted to see the first homes handed over as part of the pioneering partnership between Kingdom Initiatives and the University of St Andrews. These homes highlight our joint commitment to enhancing the lives of postgraduate students and academics through thoughtfully designed, affordable housing. We look forward to the positive impact these homes will have on the University community and the wider community in St Andrews.”

(l-r) Tom Barclay (Kingdom Housing Association), Susan Jackson (Campion Homes), Vice-Principal Professor Tom Brown (University of St Andrews), Mark Easton (Kingdom Initiatives), Kirsty Graham (Kingdom Housing Association), Kenny Walker (Campion) and Willie Herd (Campion).

University of St Andrews Vice-Principal (Research, Collections and Innovation), Professor Tom Brown, said, “The University recognises the importance of providing high-quality, affordable housing for those who come to study and work in St Andrews. This unique partnership with Kingdom Housing Association delivers both sustainable and affordable homes for postgraduate students and staff, and their families. The release of the first 22 homes could not be more timely given the cost-of-living and energy crisis and a shortage in supply of this type of accommodation.

“In its 2022-2027 strategy, the University has made a firm commitment to innovation, sustainability and social responsibility, working with partners to overcome challenges and make investments and decisions that benefit the whole St Andrews community. We are hopeful developments like The Grange will help ease housing pressures on the town and look forward to our first occupants moving in this semester.”

All of the homes have been built to Building Control’s Silver Active standard of sustainability, are highly energy efficient and are fitted with solar panels. Hydrogen-ready boilers have been installed, an environmentally conscious choice that offers flexibility by accommodating both natural gas and pure hydrogen.

