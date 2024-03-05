22 Fife businesses among the finalists at The Scottish Wedding Awards 2024
The awards celebrate excellence in the wedding industry and those professionals and businesses who go above and beyond to ensure their brides and grooms have the perfect day.
This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, March 6 in Glasgow and the local businesses will be hoping to bring home a trophy.
Those businesses from across the district who are in the running for awards this year are: Cake Designer (Central) – The Occasional Cake Company (St Andrews), Cherry on Top (Glenrothes), A Bonnie Wee Cake (Cupar); Florist (South East) – Flower Pixies (Dunfermline); Photography (Central) – Justine Photography (Cupar), Bernadeta Kupiec Photography (Leven), Dougi McMillan Photography (Leven); Photography (South East) – Rachel Spence Photography (Cowdenbeath); Wedding Boutique (Central) – Madison Rose Bridal (Kirkcaldy), Amy King Bridal and Beauty (Kirkcaldy); Hair and Make Up Salon (Central) – Pouts and Pinups (St Andrews); Freelance Wedding Hair and Make Up Specialist (South East) – Susie Campbell Make Up Artist (Dunfermline); Wedding Venue (Central) – Kinkell Byre (St Andrews); Transport Provider – Gibbs Limo and Wedding Hire (Crossgates), Exquisite Limousines (Dunfermline); Events Decorators – The Cheeky Hound Wedding and Event Prop Hire (Dunfermline); Romantic Wedding Venue – Kinkell Byre (St Andrews); Stationery Supplier – Flutterbeeze Wedding Stationery (St Andrews); Wedding Specialist Supplier – Litu Ltd (Glenrothes); Wedding Planner – Litu Ltd (Glenrothes); Wedding Accessories Provider – Chanix Millinery (Kirkcaldy); Caterer – Giuseppe Manzoli, Chef (Lochgelly); Honeymoon Planner – Ramsay World Travel (Dunfermline); Outstanding Wedding Supplier – Gibbs Limo and Wedding Hire (Crossgates); Piper – St Andrews Piper (St Andrews) and Couples Choice Award – Dougi McMillan Photography (Leven).
The Scottish Wedding Awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, are in their eleventh year and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of those who have contributed to making weddings unforgettable and special occasions for couples and their loved ones.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.
“This year marks the 11th anniversary of The Scottish Wedding Awards and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has came in the past decade.
“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.
“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”