22 Fife businesses among the finalists at The Scottish Wedding Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards celebrate excellence in the wedding industry and those professionals and businesses who go above and beyond to ensure their brides and grooms have the perfect day.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, March 6 in Glasgow and the local businesses will be hoping to bring home a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those businesses from across the district who are in the running for awards this year are: Cake Designer (Central) – The Occasional Cake Company (St Andrews), Cherry on Top (Glenrothes), A Bonnie Wee Cake (Cupar); Florist (South East) – Flower Pixies (Dunfermline); Photography (Central) – Justine Photography (Cupar), Bernadeta Kupiec Photography (Leven), Dougi McMillan Photography (Leven); Photography (South East) – Rachel Spence Photography (Cowdenbeath); Wedding Boutique (Central) – Madison Rose Bridal (Kirkcaldy), Amy King Bridal and Beauty (Kirkcaldy); Hair and Make Up Salon (Central) – Pouts and Pinups (St Andrews); Freelance Wedding Hair and Make Up Specialist (South East) – Susie Campbell Make Up Artist (Dunfermline); Wedding Venue (Central) – Kinkell Byre (St Andrews); Transport Provider – Gibbs Limo and Wedding Hire (Crossgates), Exquisite Limousines (Dunfermline); Events Decorators – The Cheeky Hound Wedding and Event Prop Hire (Dunfermline); Romantic Wedding Venue – Kinkell Byre (St Andrews); Stationery Supplier – Flutterbeeze Wedding Stationery (St Andrews); Wedding Specialist Supplier – Litu Ltd (Glenrothes); Wedding Planner – Litu Ltd (Glenrothes); Wedding Accessories Provider – Chanix Millinery (Kirkcaldy); Caterer – Giuseppe Manzoli, Chef (Lochgelly); Honeymoon Planner – Ramsay World Travel (Dunfermline); Outstanding Wedding Supplier – Gibbs Limo and Wedding Hire (Crossgates); Piper – St Andrews Piper (St Andrews) and Couples Choice Award – Dougi McMillan Photography (Leven).

A number of businesses from across the Kingdom have been shortlisted in the finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards 2024.

The Scottish Wedding Awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, are in their eleventh year and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of those who have contributed to making weddings unforgettable and special occasions for couples and their loved ones.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.

“This year marks the 11th anniversary of The Scottish Wedding Awards and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has came in the past decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.