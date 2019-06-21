£3.1m expansion will see Fife distillery produce over 1 million bottles of whisky per year

Eden Mill, the award-winning Fife gin and whisky distiller, has submitted a planning application for a major £3.1m development of new production facilities in St Andrews, part of a longer term £8m investment programme.

The expansion will result in an increase of whisky capacity from 300,000 litres to over one million bottles per year.

The state-of-the-art new facility will also aim to achieve a zero carbon footprint with an emphasis on sustainable whisky production.

Eden Mill is at the forefront of environmentally friendly production capability with an aim to establish a strong green supply chain that will benefit the local economy.

The Eden Mill Distillery and Brewery tour is already the number one tourist attraction in the Kingdom and the team behind the development are aiming to expand the ‘No. 1 Thing to do in Fife’ rating.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “The Eden Mill at the Eden Campus is the perfect location to create our innovative new distillery and production facility.

“The demand for the Eden Mill wide range of whisky and gin products is growing at a rapid pace and this modern new plant will help us satisfy that demand and expand even further. It will also create a great new working environment for all of the team behind Eden Mill’s continued success.”

The upgrade involves around £1.1m in building works and £2m in plant expansions.

The development is expected to be completed by summer 2020. While the re-development takes place Eden Mill will continue to employ around 20 members of staff in the area, occupying a temporary distillery to maintain current production supply requirements.