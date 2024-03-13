Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Penman Plant Hire is in the hands of joint provisional liquidators Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot of business advisory firm FRP Advisory after its collapse this week. The business was based in Merchant Place and was on the verge of celebrating its 50th anniversary. It specialised in plant hire and groundworks in both the public and private sectors. All 35 jobs were lost in its collapse.

Mr Carmichael said: “James Penman struggled to maintain its financial obligations which stemmed from the pandemic and, regrettably, has entered liquidation. Our job now is to focus on supporting all staff that have been impacted with their applications to the redundancy payments service as we wind down the remaining business.”

