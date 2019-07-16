40 jobs open gates to BiFab’s Methil yard

Forty jobs will be created with the re-opening of BiFab’s Methil Yard.

The new work forms part of a wind farm deal originally contracted to the company’s yard in Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.

The jobs should be filled within the next few weeks, giving hope for a long-term sustainable deal for BiFab to get open its other yard in Burntisland.

The Methil contract is for 150 pin piles at the Moray Firth wind project.

It was first announced in January with the prospect of 100 jobs.

The news the gates at Methil would re-open, possibly as early as August 4, was welcomed by trades unionists and politicians.

Claire Baker MSP for mid-Fife said: “I welcome the news that work is returning to BiFab’s Methil yard and the creation of 40 jobs is a much-needed boost in the short-term.” But she added: “A longer term sustainable future must be secured for BiFab and its highly skilled and committed workforce.

“We await news on the awarding of contracts for EDF Renewables’ Neart Na Gaoithe wind farm and I continue to urge EDF to honour its commitment to local investment and to support the Scottish industry by awarding work to the Fife yards.”

Trade union, GMB, also welcomed the Fife jobs.

Gary Smith, Scottish secretary said: “Getting jobs into Methil is good news and we welcome the start back at the yard.

“In terms of any problems with the contract, what we picked up was that it was a slow start, but things are looking better and we certainly won’t panic.”

A spokesman for DF Barnes said: “We continue to work closely with our client and expect the contract to be concluded as per our mutually agreed dates.”