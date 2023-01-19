Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Auchtermuchty and two sites in Kinglassie have already got receiving improved coverage.

Now, locations in Boarhills, Dunfermline, Leslie and Kelty are set to go live by 2024.

The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK.

Phone masts

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group - of which EE is a part - , said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected. Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

“EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

