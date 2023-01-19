News you can trust since 1871
4G upgrades for four towns across Fife

Mobile network EE is set to create four more 4G upgrades across Fife.

By Allan Crow
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 7:48am

Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Auchtermuchty and two sites in Kinglassie have already got receiving improved coverage.

Now, locations in Boarhills, Dunfermline, Leslie and Kelty are set to go live by 2024.

The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK.

Phone masts
Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group - of which EE is a part - , said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected. Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

“EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

The Shared Rural Network – an agreement between the four mobile network operators and UK Government – is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

