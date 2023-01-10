GGMS Ltd, a corporate workplace solutions specialist, has its headquarters in Telford, but is looking to grow its operations in Fife.

The jobs would be created over the next three to five years.

The company is concerned with furniture, fixtures and equipment asset management, and has an extensive blue chip client base - GGMS Ltd works with the majority of the country’s High Street Banks, through to recognised tech and pharma companies, as it aims for Net Zero Waste by reusing and repurposing.

From left: Andrew Neill,GGMS, Pamela Stevenson and Lynn Lloyd from Fife Council Economic Development and Rob Boyd, GGMS

GGMS Ltd has been assisted in its move to the Kingdom by Fife Council’s economic development’s InvestFife services, which have connected it with the right teams and contacts at the right time, to provide a smooth and straight forward move. Additionally, the Opportunities Fife team has been on hand to support its job creation.

Andrew Neill, business development director from GGMS Ltd, said: “We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK.

“As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.

“Our business, providing robust reporting and tracking carbon footprint on a project-by-project basis, is growing fast. We are continuing to understand our customers’ needs and develop the innovative cloud-based technology which is unique to us.”

The business said it was thankful to InvestFife for its support and for the introduction to Matrix Fife, where both business’ share many synergies and see future further partnership working as part of the new site.

Pamela Stevenson, Fife Council, service manager economic development, welcomed the business to Fife, adding: “We wish to welcome GGMS Ltd to Fife. We are delighted they have found exactly what they need, from suitable premises, an engaged workforce and to partner organisations committed to sustainability and giving something back.”

