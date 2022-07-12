8000 people in two Fife towns to benefit from full fibre broadband network

Construction of a new transformational full fibre broadband network is underway in two Fife towns.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:06 am

The network, provided by Scottish independent broadband provider GoFibre, will be able to connect more than 8000 residents and businesses in Burntisland and Cardenden to the power of full fibre

Full fibre networks are considered to be the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

However, they are only available to 32% of Scottish premises.

The project will benefit 8000 residents and businesses in Cardenden and Burntisland

Once in place, speeds of up to 10Gbps will be available, transforming the ability for residents and businesses to work effectively, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and download complete box sets in seconds.

Alex Cacciamani, chief executive , said: “It’s vitally important for our shared future that we eliminate the digital divide.

"Doing so will enable us all to reach our full potential, facilitating business growth and innovation as well as benefiting local communities through seamless connectivity.”

