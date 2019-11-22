9 stalls you can visit at Kirkcaldy artisan market today

A new weekly artisan market in Kirkcaldy High Street launched this morning (Friday).

The initiative has been organised by businesswoman Louise Canny who has arranged for a number of quality stalls to be set up under brightly coloured gazebos in front of the empty M&S and BHS units, as well as other empty shops. With the support of BID company, Kirkcaldy4All, Louise has won the backing of Fife Council and aims to change the landscape of the pedestrianised precinct with the new market which will operate every Friday from 9am to 5pm.

