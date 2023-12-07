9000 more to get full fibre broadband in two Fife towns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 9000 people and businesses in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath will benefit from the latest work by Openreach in the Kingdom.
The company has announced a further £50m investment across 25 new Scottish locations as it reaches the halfway point of its nationwide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story. We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes. From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.
“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever. Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”