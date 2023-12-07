Thousands more homes in two Fife towns are set to get access to full fibre broadband.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 9000 people and businesses in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath will benefit from the latest work by Openreach in the Kingdom.

The company has announced a further £50m investment across 25 new Scottish locations as it reaches the halfway point of its nationwide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story. We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes. From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.

The two Fife towns form part of the latest full fibre broadband roll out (Pic: Submitted)