A helping hand for Fife film producer to start up

A film producer has got his production company up and running with help from Business Gateway Fife.

Josh Davie established Far From The Tree Productions a year ago to produce film content –short film and feature documentaries – with an engaging creative story.

And success has come in the early stages of business, with Josh having co-produced a multi-award winning short film for an environmental film festival in America.

He has also directed a documentary on a Scottish Farmer’s innovative journey into the origin of agriculture in Peru, and recently he was in Uganda filming a short promotional video for a charity.

Josh said: “My business adviser, Marissa Yassen, made me think more about what I’m doing as an achievable and sustainable business, and this year I went full time self employed.”

Grants from Business Gateway Fife allowed Josh to afford equipment essential for professional film production, including video heads for tripods and editing software while he saved and bought the bigger items such as a camera and microphones.

Marrisa said: “Investment in new equipment has meant that Josh has taken Far From The Tree Productions to a new level in a relatively short time.

“He has taken advice on board, has shown real commitment in forward planning and has focused on developing the business to be sustainable.

“I have great confidence in Josh’s ability to grow and nurture the business for long-term success.”

Josh added: “I hope I can continue to work with Business Gateway Fife and utilise its services to enable the outsourcing of additional services to other creative local businesses.”