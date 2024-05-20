Adults only Fife caravan site rated top five in Scotland in latest website reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife caravan park has been listed in the top ranked across Scotland according to a website for outdoor accommodation.

Pitchup.com said Woodland Gardens Caravan Site in Lundin Links was in its top five based on customer reviews. To be considered, sites must have a minimum of 20 reviews, and are scored out of ten.20 pitches and five statics.

Pitchup’s founder Dan Yates says: “We keep the criteria simple and rely solely on verified customer feedback to ensure the list is unbiased and reflects real user experiences - almost one million reviews across the platform at last count. By showcasing genuine feedback from previous guests alongside average customer ratings across all listings, we aim to make it really easy for newcomers and seasoned campers alike to get a flavour of what to expect from their stay.

