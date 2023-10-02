News you can trust since 1871
Affordable homes completed as part of new housing development in St Monans

Work on 40 new affordable homes for social rent in St Monans has been completed.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
The development on the outskirts of the north-east Fife town will be managed by Kingdom Housing Association as part of a larger £5.9m private development by Lochay Homes. It will feature a diverse housing mix including larger family homes, cottage flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows. Solar panels have been installed along with electrical car charging points.

Tom Barclay, chief executive said, “The location is stunning. St Monans is a picturesque village, popular with tourists, but there’s also a high demand for housing in the area from people who need homes so they can remain in the community and want to make their home there. This new development will bring a diverse housing mix with broad appeal.”

Drew Reid, Lochay Homes managing director added, “This is the third project we’ve worked on together and we’re proud to deliver such high-quality affordable housing in such a desirable location.”

