Aldi deal take Fife firm’s buffalo mozarella into more than 100 stores

Auchtertool-based The Buffalo Farm is targeting significant growth in sales in a bid to outperform the original Italian product, after securing placement across all of Aldi Scotland’s 102 stores for its innovative product which offers a locally produced alternative to the hugely popular Italian cheese.

The business began producing its Buffalo Mozzarella less than a year ago following a huge crowdfunding effort which saw the supplier raise over £800,000.

Since then, the product and its producers have gone on to win multiple awards - the most recent at the Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards where it won gold in the large producer category.

Steve Mitchell at The Buffalo Farm

Following the deal with Aldi Scotland, the business expects expect to triple its production of Scotland’s only mozzarella over the next two years and anticipates sales to the popular value retailer will account for as much as 50% of its total revenue.

Steve Mitchell who founded the Buffalo Farm, believes that the Scottish-made cheese can NOW outperform the Italian product, as it has done in Ireland, where locally produced mozzarella is now the most popular choice.

He said: “The Italians are the original creators of Buffalo Mozzarella, and there is no denying the exceptional quality and popularity of their products. While there are of course similarities between the two, there are differences in the taste and texture.

Steve Mitchell's Buffalo Farm will supply buffalo mozarella to over 100 Aldi stores

“Scotland is renowned globally for its quality of grass and natural larder. Our buffalo feed on this grass all day long, giving their milk a distinctive flavour and freshness.”He said it his dream to become Scotland’s first producer of Buffalo Mozzarella, adding: “There is clearly an appetite for it, and we have seen in Ireland that the fresher, locally produced cheese is now the preferred choice.

“Aldi Scotland is a central part of our story. Without its support, my vision wouldn’t now be a reality, and we are hugely grateful for the guidance its team has provided to help us bring our product to the people of Scotland.”

Made from the milk of grass-fed water buffalo, which were selected from the best herds across Europe, Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella is sumptuously creamy, full of flavour and has a wonderfully soft texture.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: ““Scotland has some of the most dynamic food and drink producers anywhere in the world, and the Buffalo Farm is a great example of the exceptional innovation we are seeing here in this country.

“Steve and his team have taken a hugely popular product, which has been around for generations, and found a way to make it Scottish, providing a fresher alternative, that is full of flavour.

“We are excited to be on this journey with them, and to be the first supermarket in the world to offer Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella to shoppers.”