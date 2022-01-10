Aldi donates 5000 meals to Fife groups and foodbanks

The support came from Aldi as it made the most of its unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Around 550,000 meals were donated nationwide - 5115 of them in the Kingdom.

The initiative was part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Aldi donated the food as part of a UK wide initiative

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “The festive season is always a hard time for people affected by food poverty, so we are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing causes in Fife this Christmas.”

Aldi has been working with Neighbourly since early 2019.

As part of the partnership, it introduced community donation points in all stores last year, offering customers the opportunity to donate any food or household products to local causes all year round.

