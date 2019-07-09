Aldi donates surplus food to 17 Fife charities

Aldi is marking its 25th anniversary in Scotland by donating surplus food to 17 charities across Fife.

This new partnership follows on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Aldi, which has stores across Mid-Scotland and Fife in areas including Stirling, Kirkcaldy and Perth has paired a total of 13 stores with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

Aldi’s Ferrard Road McKenzie Street stores have teamed up with Greener Kirkcaldy and Torbain Primary School Breakfast Club.

In Glenrothes it is backing the town’s foodbank, while in Leven donations are going to CLEAR, St Kenneth’s Open Door Meals and the People’s Pantry.

St Andrews is working with the Storehouse.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate. This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across Mid-Scotland and Fife.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK. Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address.

“This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”