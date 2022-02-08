Aldi: Fife store manager marks 20 years with supermarket
A supermarket worker in Glenrothes is celebrating a work anniversary milestone after working at Aldi for 20 years.
Fiona Forrester has been store manager for the last 10 years.She first joined the supermarket in 2002 as a store assistant before moving up through the ranks to become a manager in 2006.
She has also worked in Musselburgh, Dumfries, Perth, and Dunfermline stores.
Fiona said: “It has been a privilege to work at Aldi for 20 years and I’ve really enjoyed being part of Aldi’s journey.
“I’ve loved working here and want to thank my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.”
Asked about her favourite products at Aldi, Fiona replied: “It has to be the Specially Selected Chocolate Chunk Scottish Shortbread Rounds - they’re great for dunking in a cup of tea.”
Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, paid tribute to her long-service.
He said: “Colleagues like Fiona are the cornerstone of our business.”