Aldi gives Fife staff an early Christmas present with historic pay rise
This move makes Aldi the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October.
Store Assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally,5, based on the length of service as part of Aldi’s £67m investment into salaries.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year. We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”
The news comes in just as Aldi has been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? as well as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket 2021 and 2022.